Postcards from Mike: Day one of the Alaska cruise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday is the first full day of a three and a half day cruise. Mike Garrigan and about 30 WIFR viewers boarded the Koningsdam in Vancouver Canada.

About 2,000 people are on the ship with a 2,600 capacity, where they’ve enjoyed dining shows and a panoramic bar on the ships 12th floor.

They reached the inside passage on Sunday and will reach Juneau on Monday where they will explore Alaska’s capitol city for eight hours before re-boarding the ship.

Internet access is extremely hit or miss so Mike will have more pictures of the entire group as they get into Alaska for good.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.