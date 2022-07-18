Advertisement

Oregon alum part of Pulitzer Prize winning team for investigative reporting

Murray graduated Oregon High School in 2012.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 2012 graduate of Oregon High School added Pulitzer Prize winner to his resume this year.

Eli Murray and teammates Corey G. Johnson and Rebecca Woolington took home journalism’s most prestigious award for their series, “Poisoned.” The Tampa Bay Times exposé tells the compelling story of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant.

The newspaper’s investigation prompted federal and county regulators to probe the smeltery, resulting in stringent safety measures to protect workers and nearby residents.

Murray began working at the Times in 2015; a data reporter who uses code to create graphics and statistics on statewide and national investigations.

He credits several of his teachers at OHS as early influences in his career, saying Cheryl Bunton, the art teacher, taught him how to convey messages visually and his math teacher, Danyel Larsen, taught him to break down formulas into their logical components.

“Because of that approach, I came to see math as solving logic puzzles and enjoyed it,” said Murray.

His pursuit in journalism was fueled by senior English teacher, John Young.

“He impressed on me the importance of seeking truth and being informed about the world around me, which ultimately led me to pursue journalism when I went to the University of Illinois,” he said.

Murray has an associate degree from Sauk Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois.

The full investigative series “Poisoined” and more information about its authors can be found here.

