One juvenile arrested, others detained in connection with stolen vehicle

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old male faces felony charges after being caught driving with multiple passengers in a reported stolen vehicle.

Rockford police tracked the vehicle around 10:30 Sunday night from the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue to an alley in the 600 block of Acorn Street.

When the vehicle parked, police approached to find the driver, a 15- year-old male, a male front passenger and three juvenile female occupants all within the ages of 14 and 15. The front passenger took off from the vehicle and was never located by police.

Officers recovered a handgun with an extended magazine, plus another handgun with a light attachment and additional ammunition inside the vehicle.

The 15-year old driver was taken Juvenile Detention and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. All three juvenile females face criminal trespass to a vehicle charges.

