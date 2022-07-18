Mt. Morris Fire Department is asking for donations to keep it’s firefighters safe

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - 100 year old car-dealership-turned-fire station needs serious repairs and the fire department needs more space to hold equipment upgrades.

Leaders say that will only happen in a new building, but Mt. Morris Fire Department Captain Mark Lewis say they need donations from residents to make it a reality... $2M to be exact.

“Cause it’s home. Every third day it’s home,” said Lewis.

Moving the building away from the street means a safer area for firefighters. Lewis says the station is live-able but not functional for added services and quick responses.

“Having a higher ceiling would let us load hose after calls in the winter time. The size of the vehicles have changed that they just don’t fit in here anymore,” said Lewis, “We’re looking at several different sites and that’s a big part of it is what’s going to benefit the community the most.”

Mt. Morris Foundation Board President, Susan Druschel says not only do the firefighters need the repairs, the community does too.

“I really realized that the people who work at this station are the humanitarians for this town,” said Druschel, “I’m passionate about this absolutely and if you think you can’t get this done, you can’t. And we’re gonna, we’re gonna work until we do.”

The new station could cost $4.5M with the other $2.5M pulled together by loans and grants. Authorities say the goal aside from the building itself is to avoid an increase in taxes.

“We’ve always been there when the community needs us, and now we’re asking for their support to help us get through this,” said Lewis.

The goal is to have the new building completed in two years. Anyone who wants to donate can do so by mail to the Mt. Morris Fire Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.