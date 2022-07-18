Advertisement

Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old is facing charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after two gas leaks in just under a month at a local supermarket.

Kyle Lombardi, 19, is accused of damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem on two occasions, June 24 and July 13. A criminal complaint says Lombardi confessed to damaging the line so he could leave work early.

The manager told police he thought it was suspicious that Lombardi was the person to find both gas leaks. 23 News reached out to Schnucks on Harlem and they declined to comment.

Initial damage was estimated to be more than $10,000 to repair. No estimates have been released on repairs for the second occasion.

