Living life in the fast lane at Rockford Speedway

Summer Nights Music and Motorsports fest kicked off Sunday with hundreds of attendees all in awe of different cars.
Burning rubber and showing off decked out fast cars, Rockford Speedway gave car fans the day of...
Burning rubber and showing off decked out fast cars, Rockford Speedway gave car fans the day of fun.(WIFR)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Life in the fast lane is what many car connoisseurs live for.

“It’s just the perfect timing, a partnership of mine was dissolving and then this came aboard as an opportunity and we jumped on it,” said Alexander Torres, Summer Nights Music and Motorsports event organizer.

Drifting, an auto showcase with decked out cars, and a burnout competition to see who can burn the most rubber were some of the activities hosted at the event on Sunday. Multiple DJ’s blasted music across the track and parking lot to pump up audience members.

Rockford residents were able to attend the event and witness the electrifying car show and races. While any drivers who wanted to show off their vehicles and join in on the car show had to register online. Torres said the event is about bringing vehicle lovers together and have a good time burning rubber.

“This event is about bringing people together and having fun safely,” said Torres.

