Dairyhäus celebrates National Ice Cream Day with sweet treats

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sundae funday really applied on July 17, because it’s National Ice Cream Day.

The day started in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in July.

The president, known for his love of jelly beans also proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month.

Another president, Thomas Jefferson, is credited for creating the oldest recipe for ice cream in the U.S.

Frozen dessert lovers could scoop up a sweet treat in Rockton on Sunday over at the Dairyhäus.

“Then they ask, well what’s your number one scooped flavor, for as far as I can remember my mom created salty caramel cashew and that’s been our number one except for 2022 and I have no reason, bourbon praline, made with Makers Mark was our number one flavor,” said Brent Murray, Dairyhäus owner.

