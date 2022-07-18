Boylan grad TJ Baker sets Aldeen Cup record while winning third-straight title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being the only player under par after the first round in this year’s Aldeen Cup, Boylan grad and current SIU-Edwardsville golfer TJ Baker went for the history books as he captured his third-straight Cup win.

Baker posted a 65 in the second and final tournament round, which set a new Cup record for the lowest single round.

The rising college junior dominated from start to finish, beginning on Saturday with birdies on six of his first seven holes. On Sunday he would end his second day with no holes over par and ended on 18 with his lone eagle of the weekend to finish 11-under and win by 13 strokes.

“I tell everybody this course is what Rockford golf is all about, this course is great it fits good players, you get in trouble when you miss-hit it, it’s very true, the green’s rolled really well...this place just feels like home to me,” Baker said.

The next Rockford Park District adult golf tournament is the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic on July 29-31.

