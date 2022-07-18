92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.

“Every year I tell myself I’m not gonna enter, I’m gonna cut back. And then I always do more or the same amount,” she told me. When I asked her how many entries she submitted in her first few years, she estimated 25 to 30. This year’s count is 130.

Kate Boyer is the Stephenson County Fair’s Executive Manager. She says Knodle’s entry amount surpasses most everyone.

“We have different departments, so she is in almost every single department,” Boyer explained to me. “Usually someone will have one or two things; she will take up whole shelves on every single department, from clothing and knitting all the way to the floriculture.”

The shelves Knodle takes up in that home ec building have been around since 1952. The Albertus Fairgrounds celebrate 70 years this summer. Though Knodle began entering as a teen, her roots at the fair go back to her parents.

“Well my mother was alone since I was 15, my dad passed away and they had a popcorn and cotton candy machine. Then when he passed away, I had to take my mother to multiple places to help her earn money,” she reflected. “That’s when the Stephenson County Fair opened up, and we got a booth there.”

Priscilla’s daughter Linda says what began as visits to her grandparent’s popcorn stand led to realizing her mom’s devotion to the fair.

“It’s just been such a part of who she is, and all year long, she thinks about the county fair.”

When I asked her why she thinks her mom keeps going back year after year, Linda explained, “That’s just who she is, it always has been. It used to frustrate my father, but he’d always be so proud of her. She still stays up all night and bakes and it just amazes me.”

While Priscilla continues to inspire those around her, she’ll keep bringing home the blue ribbons.

The Stephenson County Fair runs from July 26-30 this year at the Albertus Fairgrounds.

