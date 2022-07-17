Advertisement

Volleyball tournament raises funds for Rockford youth to get involved

The tournament started in 2010 by Pat Meinert to grow the sport of volleyball. When she passed a few years later, organizers decided to continue the tradition in her honor.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A decades long tradition raises money for Rockford area students to get involved and play sports even when they don’t have the means to do so.

Every year the Rockford Volleyball Club hosts the fundraiser for the play for pat scholarship. The money is awarded to Rockford area students who want to get involved with volleyball but don’t have the resources.

The tournament started in 2010 by Pat Meinert to grow the sport of volleyball. When she passed a few years later, organizers decided to continue the tradition in her honor.

“There’s been girls, parents who are unable to pay especially because of job losses, COVID,” said Christina Green, a volunteer at the event. “This is a huge thing for them to be able to play. They’ve been able to go on and play at different college and venues.”

