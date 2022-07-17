Seasonable Sunday with a small rain chance before we gradually heat up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marked the second day in a row where we had high temperatures failing to reach 80° at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. We also remained dry with the clouds only providing a few opportunities for the sun. Sunday will act pretty similar as it also comes with an ever-so-slight rain chance in the forecast.

First and foremost, Saturday night marks the last time we’ll have a sunset time of 8:30 p.m. or later until next year. July is a month where our daylight continues to dwindle and it shows here. The last 8:00 p.m. sunset will be on August 13, the last 7:00 p.m. sunset on September 19 and the last 6:00 p.m. sunset on October 24. Be sure to enjoy what we have left as summer always seems to go fast!

Saturday night marks the last 8:30 p.m. sunset of 2022. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs on Sunday will be right around normal with a forecast high of 83°. It will also come with a chance for scattered showers. But much like Saturday, not everyone will see rain. In fact, it’s entirely possible the entire viewing area remains dry but we can’t rule out the chance. A storm or two may also pop up that could contain heavy downpours but severe weather is not expected.

Sunday will have seasonable highs in the lower 80s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The highest storm coverage and rainfall potential look to be placed well south and east of Rockford but still keep an eye out. The best chances of rain are in the late morning through mid-afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday.

We'll start off Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Morning through the afternoon a very slight shower is possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of Sunday will remain dry with a very slight chance for an isolated shower. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, conditions dry out for Monday with highs in the upper 80s and sunshine. This will also begin a warming trend that will peak Tuesday with a high of 91°. It’s also possible on that day some spots could see heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100° because of slightly higher humidity levels. Otherwise, Tuesday will also be mostly sunny.

Monday looks warmer and sunnier. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll begin to heat up Tuesday with more heat at the end of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It will also come with a small rain chance at night with an approaching cold front. After that rain chance and the frontal passage, it will drop our temperatures slightly back into the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Each of those days calls for abundant sunshine, too.

The dry stretch will also likely continue for next weekend and potentially beyond with temperatures warming even further. The 90s return by Friday and potentially mid-90s by next weekend. This goes nearly in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center that calls for above normal temperatures here (and pretty much in the lower 48 states) along with below normal precipitation all favored.

We'll be heating up possible borderline mid-90s by next weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Above normal temperatures are very much favored in the forecast here and throughout a majority of the U.S. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal precipitation also favored through the end of July. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

