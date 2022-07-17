Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Rockford grill-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of grilling were up to the ultimate test Saturday as the City of Rockford grill-off competition cooked up some good eats with a grill-master being crowned the winner.

Presented by the Black Chamber of Commerce, the Taste of Rockford grill-off brought tasty foods, live entertainment and a bouncing house for all to enjoy Saturday.

Not only did it come with a goal to find the grill master, but the chamber hosted this event to also promote businesses and start-ups, to get their names known all across the Forest City.

“This is the time like never before for start ups to be able to tap into resources as well as businesses already established. There’s so much opportunity out there and the Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce is one of the avenues to bring that information,” said Shelia Brown, Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce President.

