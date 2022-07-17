Rivets battle back, fall to Pit Spitters 3-2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s still early in the second half of the Northwoods League season, but the Rivets want to be in contention for that final playoff spot. Rockford now trails the Traverse City Pit Spitters by two and a half games in the division after a 3-2 loss on First Responders Night at Rivets Stadium.

Rochelle’s Kyle Seebach got the start. The NIU product finished with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. He’ll be at the All-Star game Tuesday at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He’s one of four Rivets players that were selected for the showcase.

