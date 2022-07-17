Advertisement

One person flown via helicopter after house fire in Boone County

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is flown by helicopter and a firefighter taken to the hospital after a late night fire in Boone County at 9300 Steeplebush Drive.

The Boone County Fire Protection District says the fire started in the garage of the home just before midnight.

Crews found three vehicles inside the well involved garage fire which had also spread to the 7,000 square foot house.

One civilian was flown by helicopter to a burn center and one firefighter was transported to the hospital after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Officials say the fire appears to have been accidental but is still under investigation.

Officials on the scene say a large portion of the house was saved because of aggressive efforts of many firefighters.

