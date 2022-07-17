Advertisement

Impact of televising the Jan. 6 committee hearings

Cassidy says the hearings have been packed almost like a TV program, sometimes leaving you on the edge of your seat, waiting for the next episode.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every week millions of Americans tune in, watching the January 6 committee hearings, but how is the public consuming that information and does it have an impact on our daily lives.

Northern Illinois University professor Bill Cassidy essentially says yes - because the issues being examined are of critical importance for America’s democracy and are worthy of such elaborate presentation.

But, Cassidy says the hearings have been packed almost like a TV program, sometimes leaving you on the edge of your seat, waiting for the next episode. Nonetheless, he believes it’s important the hearings are broadcast for the publics viewing.

“The most recent hearing kind of ended with a cliff hanger, right, you know Donald Trump reached out to somebody, sort of the suggestion of witness tampering so you know kind of stay tuned,” Cassidy said.

