Baker leads by five strokes after first round of Aldeen Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan grad TJ Baker knows a thing or two about winning. Not only is he a state champion from his high school days, he’s won the Aldeen Cup the past two summers. Now, he’s in position to win it again.

Baker shot a -4 (68) on Saturday and leads Robert Dofflemyer by five strokes heading into Sunday’s final round. Baker was red hot to start his day, with birdies on six of the first eight holes. Dofflemyer was one under after the front nine, but had four bogeys on the back nine to finish +1 (73) for the round.

LEADERBOARD

TJ Baker - 4 (68) Robert Dofflemyer +1 (73) Mike Morig +2 (74) Owen Hultman +2 (74) Matt Smith +3 (75) Nolan Brauns +5 (77) David Nagel +5 (77) Matthew Tamar +5 (77) Javier Jazo +5 (77) Bennett Baker +5 (77)

