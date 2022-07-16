Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.(Troy Levengood via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family
A new text message scam has people getting spam messages from themselves.
Illinois Secretary of State warns of text message scams
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Pecatonica police Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy arrested, faces several criminal charges
The 50 counties in red are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID-19. There are...
94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19
Property tax rates are released for Winnebago and Boone County school districts.
Property tax rates released for Stateline school districts put Harlem in top spot

Latest News

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day to promote wellness in the...
Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day
Rock 'n' Roll Institute teaches kids how to rock out at Kegel Harley-Davidson.
Rockford youth rock out at Kegel Harley-Davidson with a camp concert
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say