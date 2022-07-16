Rockford youth rock out at Kegel Harley-Davidson with a camp concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For one Rock n’ ‘Roll fundraiser, the motto is ‘start a band Monday, play a show Friday’. That’s exactly what youth campers got to do over at Kegel Harley-Davidson.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Institute is a rock n’ roll music summer camp based in Rockford, for kids ages six through 12.

Following completion of camp this week, the young rockers went on tour making a pit stop at Kegel Harley-Davidson.

With support of the dealership and Screw City Jeeps 815, Rock ‘n’ Roll Institute campers were jamming out to help raise funds for future Rockford rock stars.

“We have students who’ve been playing for a decade and are really advanced musicians and we have students who are brand new to their instruments, as long as they can play a few cords on guitar or keep a beat, we can teach them, we can put them in bands and find a way for them to express themselves musically,” said Kevin Schwitters, Rock ‘n’ Roll Institute camp director.

