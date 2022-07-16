Advertisement

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day

Kids could even enter a drawing to win a shinny new bike
Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day to promote wellness in the...
Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day to promote wellness in the community.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids were invited out for a morning of fun at Representative Joe Sosnowski’s third annual kids bike and fitness day over at the Midway Village Museum.

The public was encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission or bring baby items to support the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.

From nine until noon, kids could see how many times they could ride their bike around the track or test their skills on climbing walls and bouncy obstacle courses.

Kids could even enter a drawing to win a shinny new bike.

“A fun annual event that we like to do and again partnering with different organizations and all of our sponsors who’ve helped out this year you know just been tremendous and so again it’s just a fun promotional thing in the community wo we always look to just offer this on an on-going basis and we’ll hopefully keep growing it each year,” said Sosnowski.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family
A new text message scam has people getting spam messages from themselves.
Illinois Secretary of State warns of text message scams
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Pecatonica police Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy arrested, faces several criminal charges
The 50 counties in red are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID-19. There are...
94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19
Property tax rates are released for Winnebago and Boone County school districts.
Property tax rates released for Stateline school districts put Harlem in top spot

Latest News

Rock 'n' Roll Institute teaches kids how to rock out at Kegel Harley-Davidson.
Rockford youth rock out at Kegel Harley-Davidson with a camp concert
A first-of-its-kind program in Illinois aims to help inmates in prison recover from drug...
Lee County Jail could be one of the first in the state to offer Medication Assisted Treatment
A first-of-its-kind program in Illinois aims to help inmates in prison recover from drug...
Lee County Jail could be one of the first in the state to offer Medication Assisted Treatment
Paityn London looks on as others go through the drills at the Midwest Wildcats Elite Camp.
Paityn London continues to grow her game at basketball camp