Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts 3rd annual kids bike and fitness day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids were invited out for a morning of fun at Representative Joe Sosnowski’s third annual kids bike and fitness day over at the Midway Village Museum.

The public was encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission or bring baby items to support the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.

From nine until noon, kids could see how many times they could ride their bike around the track or test their skills on climbing walls and bouncy obstacle courses.

Kids could even enter a drawing to win a shinny new bike.

“A fun annual event that we like to do and again partnering with different organizations and all of our sponsors who’ve helped out this year you know just been tremendous and so again it’s just a fun promotional thing in the community wo we always look to just offer this on an on-going basis and we’ll hopefully keep growing it each year,” said Sosnowski.

