Local kids learn the game of basketball at Elite Camp

Roughly 150 kids participate in the week-long, all-day Elite Camp hosted by the Midwest...
Roughly 150 kids participate in the week-long, all-day Elite Camp hosted by the Midwest Basketball AAU program.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some choose to go away for the summer, others stay close to home. For those choosing to stay in Rockford, this week was a perfect chance to learn from the best.

The Midwest Wildcats AAU basketball program hosts its Elite Camp this week for boys and girls second through ninth grade. The all-day camp gives them a chance to learn from a number of high school and college coaches. The 150 kids are the most in the last three years. Campers go through daily skill stations and competitions. Camp director Roy Sackmaster says it’s fun for him to teach and see the same kids come back each summer.

“This is a lot of fun because we’ve had some big time players that have come through this camp,” said Sackmaster. “Jordan King came through this camp. We’ve got Division I basketball players that have come through here, both boys and girls.”

Kids from Wisconsin down to Byron and out west near Lena come to the camp. Sackmaster says its good for them to show up, learn and have that social interaction.

“It’s fun watching these kids grow and come and see them from year to year, and they’re literally growing six inches over that time,” explained Sackmaster. Then they’re coming back and you’re seeing them thrive at the next level, it’s fun to be able to say hey I know that kid, I coached that kid. It’s fun to see that progress and growth over the years.”

