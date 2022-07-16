Lee County Jail could be one of the first in the state to offer Medication Assisted Treatment

LEE COUNTY (WIFR) - The Lee County Law Enforcement Center may soon be one of the first jails in Illinois to offer medication-assisted treatment to help inmates recover from addiction.

Medication Assisted Treatment is the use of medicine combined with counseling and behavioral therapy to treat opioid-use disorders and help people on the path to recovery. The federal grant-based program is practiced at only four jails in Illinois this year and Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says his county could be the fifth.

“We don’t want to lose anybody in lee county, especially our young kids during that unfortunate period,” says Sheriff Simonton.

Simonton says the goal is to identify inmates who suffer from opioid-related addictions and possible co-existing mental health disorders and treat them in jail with the hope it’s successful in time for their release.

“They committed the crimes because of their disorder. So if we can take that away by treating them for their disorder, a lot of times reduce the crime,” says Sheriff Simonton.

Two-thirds of the country’s 2.3 million inmates fight addictions to drugs or alcohol according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. But only a small fraction of those who need treatment behind bars gets it.

“Jails are sort of a filtration point and a distillation point for whatever’s going on in the community,” says Health Management Associated Principal Rich VandenHeuvel.

But that’s changing. Research shows mat is at least twice as effective as “cold turkey” treatments.

“You realize that once you hit our facility it’s not a desirable place to be. You’re here for a reason and part of that reason may be substance abuse disorder and you don’t want to come back,” says Sheriff Simonton.

“They’re taking the opportunity to correct the condition that is causing the behavior that is leading to the crime. And if that’s in my community, I’m really happy about it,” says VandenHeuvel.

Lee County’s program will start in the next couple of months. It says it will partner with several agencies, including Sinnissippi Centers and the Lee County Health Department.

Boone County is another jail interested in the program. We reached out to them about their next steps but haven’t heard back.

