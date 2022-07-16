Advertisement

Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Well know ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham will be performing on Sunday July 24th, at ABC Supply Stadium for his tour “Jeff Dunham Seriously”.

“I love coming to the mid size and smaller places cause you know that’s America and that its great to be able to make everyone laugh its fun” said Dunham.

This is Dunham’s first tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He describes touring since COVID-19 is “To get back on the road you don’t really realize how important it is until you stop doing it”

Dunham has appeared in variety of T.V shows and specials ranging from Netflix to Comedy Central.

Some of Jeff Dunham’s famous characters are Walter, Peanut, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

Tickets are still available on his website which you can visit on this link. You can also visit the Sky Carp’s website for tickets also on this link.

Tickets range from $69.00 to $95.00 for front row seating.

