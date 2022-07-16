Advertisement

Eighth grader Paityn London one to watch at Elite Camp

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Youth basketball camps are a great way for kids to get out and have fun. It also gives us a glimpse into the future of some of these athletes.

“We’ve seen that with girls and we’ve seen that with boys through these camps, and Paityn’s the next one in line.”

The Midwest Wildcats Elite Camp wraps up Friday with 150 kids from the Rockford-area showing off their talent at the UW Health Sports Factory. But it’s one athlete that sticks in the mind of Roy Sackmaster.

“There’s just something special about her where she gets in the gym and you can just see the progress in her from year to year,” said Sackmaster.

Paityn London is an eighth grader at Aquin Middle School, and she plays for the Midwest Wildcats. Basketball runs in her blood. She grew up watching her two older sisters add this same program to their roster.

“Definitely getting a lot better, more competition,” said London. “It’s just fun playing with all your friends.”

“You can see the growth in her game as well as a person and just how physically tall she’s gotten,” explained Sackmaster.

While some participate in Elite Camp for the friendly competition, London looks at it as an opportunity to get one step closer to her dream. She believes it’s her ambition that will get her there.

“I just try to stay humble. I know what I can do, I put in the work.”

“She just loves being in the gym. She’s one of those ones where you can work her out and work her out as hard as you can, and she’s just going to keep asking for more.”

The camp has seen its fair share of Division I basketball players over the years, including Hononegah grad, Jordan king.

“Definitely it inspires me to do better,” said London. “I know that I could possibly get to that level one day. So I just try to keep working for it.”

“She’s going to be a special player. I can’t wait to see what she’s able to do here in the coming years.”

