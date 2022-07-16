Dry hours promised this weekend with small rain chances each day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some spots well west of Rockford today received 3-4″+ of rainfall today that did cause flash flooding and Rockford received a healthy 1.28″ of rainfall. There are more rain chances this weekend but don’t let that deter you from canceling any outdoor plans because the dry hours will very much outweigh the wet ones on both Saturday and Sunday.

With moisture in the air, a shifting light wind to come off Lake Michigan and some clearing skies overnight, the ingredients for fog development are here and it’s possible we could see some overnight and into early Saturday morning. Be sure to use extra caution if you’ll be driving, especially in more open and rural areas. The fog will gradually lift Saturday morning.

Then for the weekend the majority of it, if not the entirety of the weekend will be dry. But with a few upper-level disturbances moving through, there are a few shower chances that are expected. Saturday calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a seasonable high temperature of 84°. A few very isolated showers are possible in the evening with the best rain chances being well south of Rockford. Besides that chance, Saturday will be a mostly dry day.

The same can be said for Sunday although it will also come with a very slight uptick in shower chances. Sunday once again calls for high temperatures in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. The thunderstorm chances are possible in the afternoon and evening but those chances look to be the highest west of the Stateline.

Do not go canceling any outdoor plans for the weekend because the rain chances are slim. To track the rain, keep an eye to the eyes and have a mobile radar handy. You can have just that by downloading our 23 First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android devices.

Our pattern for next week calls for mainly quiet conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night and may spawn off a few showers early Wednesday morning but those chances at this time remain quite low. Toward next weekend, it’s possible we’ll approach the mid-90s but we’ll fine-tune that forecast as we get closer.

Have a great weekend everyone!

