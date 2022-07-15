T-Storm chances to return overnight, continue Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third straight day, the Stateline was treated to positively pristine weather conditions, with abundant sunshine dominating yet again and humidity levels remaining eminently comfortable.

Temperatures Thursday took a tiny step back, and fell slightly below normal, for once, but still managed to top out in the lower 80s for the 13th time in July’s first 14 days.

Though temperatures were a bit cooler than normal Thursday, they were eminently comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

13 of the first 14 days of July have seen highs reach at least 80°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That streak’s in no danger of ending anytime soon, though there are some changes in view, the first of which is likely to come overnight. Showers and storms are beginning a southeastward dive out of Minnesota and are now ticketed for Northwestern Wisconsin. Eventually, this activity will spread far enough southward that we’ll include a chance for storms in our forecast anytime after 2:00 Friday morning.

Showers and storms over Minnesota will reach our area very late Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and t-storms may arrive as early as 2:00 Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to become more widespread in coverage and heavier in intensity as the morning progresses.

Showers and storms will be on the uptick around or shortly after sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms should become more scattered late Friday morning toward midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we get closer to the midday hours, a lull in the action looks to become more likely. For a period of time during the afternoon, the Stateline will find itself in a dry slot, meaning a few hours of dry conditions can be expected.

The Stateline will find itself in a dry slot for a brief time late Friday morning or early in the afternoon before another round of storms approaches from the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Then, attention will turn to a cold front’s approach from the north, which could trigger a second round of showers and storms later in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Showers and storms may become feisty again late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should there be a period of a few hours of mixed sunshine before that activity, we may need to be on guard for some stronger storms, though the thought at this time is that skies should remain mostly cloudy for most of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center, however, does have our area at the epicenter of the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Friday, noting that storms could quite possibly produce a brief wind gust and nickel size hail.

The entire Stateline is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday. Gusty winds are the main severe threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Of potentially greater concern, though, might just end up being the possibility of locally heavy rainfall. Many computer forecast model projections suggest that the entire area’s staring at more than 0.50″ of rain from these two disturbances, with there being a potentially significant swath of real estate, especially north and east of Rockford, on the receiving end of between 1″ and 2″.

Healthy rain appears a good bet from the storm system to arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter conditions are likely Friday night and for much of the upcoming weekend. Clouds and sunshine will battle for supremacy over our airspace both Saturday and Sunshine, and temperatures will be on a gradual upward trajectory. Humidity levels, too, will be ascending over time. Those developments support the inclusion of a scattered shower or t-storm chance both Saturday and Sunday, though it’s be emphasized that an all-day washout is NOT in the cards either day, and that rain-free hours, quite likely plenty of them, are promised each day.

Most, if not all shower and t-storm activity will be out of the area by mid-evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and sunshine will battle Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible here or there, but many dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond the weekend, the big story remains the heat wave on track next week. All signs continue to point to highs reaching 90° or above beginning Monday and continuing through next weekend.

