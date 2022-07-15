Soggy Friday with a few Thunderstorms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Waves of showers and a few thunderstorms today with moderate to heavy rain in spots. This could lead to ponding on the roadways. Highs will reach the middle 70′s. Scattered showers tonight as we drop to the middle 60′s. Middle 80′s both Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms. The heat is back next week as we warm to the low 90′s with plenty of sunshine.

