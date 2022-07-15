Property tax rates released for Stateline school districts put Harlem in top spot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Illinois taxpayers will get a break, while others will have to dig deeper into their pockets this year as the property tax rates are released for Winnebago and Boone County school districts.

We break down what the new rates could mean for your wallet. It varies every year, based on your areas population, the price of homes and state funding. But this year, families in the Harlem District will pay the most in property taxes across the Stateline.

“When we do see that districts are able to lower the tax rates, that usually is a good sign that our property values are going up and it’s a good sign too that’s the funding is coming from other sources to help offset the the revenue that they need,” said Scott Bloomquist, Regional Office of Education Superintendent.

More businesses and households in your district, could mean paying less in property taxes. Bloomquist explains with more to go around, school districts don’t have to request as much money.

“If you’re going out to eat at a restaurant and the bill was $100 dollars and I ate alone, I’m on the hook for that entire $100 dollar bill, but if I have ten people join me and we split the bill, we still only have a $100 dollar bill, but it’s going to be divided ten ways,” Bloomquist said.

Educators say many other factors go into your property tax rate like state funding.

“It’s really important that we’ve received strong state and federal support for funding which is allowed us to continue to fully fund our educational operations and really minimizing the increase on local property tax owners and we think that’s really important to ensure that people want to buy a home in our community,” said Ehren Jarrett, Rockford Public Schools Superintendent.

Districts with low income households get more in funding, while wealthier districts get less. RPS once held the top spot for highest property tax rates but not anymore.

“We had a peak property tax rate of seven dollars and 93 cents in 2015, the rate is now at six dollars and 23 cents so what that means is real savings for homeowners and it also really helps drive property values up,” Jarrett said.

The tax rate information is released yearly. The Regional Office of Education collects data from the County Clerk’s and then compiles the information to reveal the tax rates for each district.

Stateline districts in the top seven spots include Harlem, Durand, North Boone, Prairie Hill, Kinnikinnick, Winnebago and Rockford.

