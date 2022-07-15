Illinois Secretary of State warns of text message scams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent text message scam claiming to be from the “Illinois DMV” motivated Secretary of State Jesse White to remind residents to be on alert.

The text message says, “Due to increased fuel prices, State of Illinois has initiated rebate payments of $1500 per vehicle. Check eligibility.” White says this is a scam and asks recipients not click on the link.

“I have zero tolerance for scammers who prey on people in desperate times,” said White. “My office is committed to protecting Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.”

Scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” are seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. This new round of fraudsters’ attempts to lure the public into falling victim to fake messages.

“Delete the text or email,” said White. “Do not click on these texts or emails and do not provide any of your personal information to these fraudsters.”

Some key tips to avoid sharing personal information with scammers includes:

Delete emails and texts that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards. Do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on devices.

Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, that ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information, such as a Social Security number or bank account number.

Keep software up to date, including phone and computer operating systems and antivirus protection programs. Most phones, computers and antivirus software can be set to update automatically when new software versions are released.

If these types of messages come across your smartphone, tablet or computer, provide screenshots of the fraudulent emails or texts to ScamAlert@ilsos.gov.

Also, individuals who have clicked on a link, have provided personal information or believe they have been a victim of identity theft, can contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Identity Theft Hotline at 866-999-5630.

