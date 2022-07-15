Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Pecatonica police Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy arrested, faces several criminal charges
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family
Matthew Milby back in court.
Dixon High School shooter pleads guilty in court
A Machesney Park business closes, saying soaring inflation slammed the door on any potential...
Local businesses make changes as food costs rise
Ten years since Baby Noah was found dead
Ten years since ‘Baby Noah’ discovered at recycling plant

Latest News

Local restaurateur shares why he got into the Airbnb business.
Local Airbnbs fill in the gaps of the hotel industry
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died.
Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden’s Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security