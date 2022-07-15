Free pop-up dental clinic at UW Health Sports Factory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop-up clinic for those needing free dental services is up and running in Rockford.

The Illinois State Dental Society Foundation will hold its Mission of Mercy event July 22-23 at Rockford’s UW Health Sports Factory. More than 1,000 volunteers, including dentists and hygienists, will provide services like extractions, fillings and cleanings - all free of charge.

The Mission of Mercy provides care to the uninsured, underinsured, and those who are unable to access or afford dental treatment. Hundreds of patients are expected to attend with an estimated $1 million dollars’ worth of dental services to be provided to kids and adults.

According to dental professionals, oral health is often overlooked, despite its importance to overall health. Experts say oral health infections can cause significant pain or impact other areas of the body. The goal of the Mission of Mercy is to prevent patients from suffering or ending up in the ER.

Dentists stress the importance of regular care and say putting off routine check-ups can cause even more issues down the road.

“Patients that have dental issues decide that if it doesn’t hurt; I’ll wait. Unfortunately, what would have maybe been a simple filling, becomes a possible root canal, a crown or an extraction,” said Mission of Mercy organizer Dr. Perry Tuneberg.

Clinic doors open around 6 a.m. each day, with doors closing when clinic capacity has been met. Organizers say they typically treat about 1,000 patients per day on a first-come, first-served basis and stress those interested in attending should arrive early. No appointments or pre-registration is available.

