Diduch gets ready for second showing at Fargo Nationals

(WIFR) - Less than five months removed from the first official state tournament for girls wrestling, a number of local grapplers hit the mat for nationals starting this weekend.

Cadence Diduch is one of three girls state champions from the Rockford area heading to the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals. This is the second straight year Diduch will compete in Fargo. She won the 117lb. freestyle championship. This year, she’ll compete in both the junior and cadet tournaments.

“It was a good experience for me because when you’re there, there’s so much going on,” said Diduch. “It can be a little nerve-wracking at first. But I feel like now that I’ve been there, and I’ve shown that I can wrestle with girls like that, I’ll still be nervous, but I won’t be as nervous, because I’ve been there before and I know I can wrestle with these girls.”

Diduch has been training in the Chicagoland area getting ready for the competition. She’s been lifting weights and running every morning. Diduch says it’s good for her to go into different practice rooms and work with different partners.

“I would say around here, there’s not as many girls, so I wrestle with boys a lot. Wrestling a boy is different than wrestling a girl,” explained Diduch. “So, when I go to the suburbs, that’s when I get other girls I can wrestle with.”

She knows she’ll have plenty of support in North Dakota.

“It’s cool that around my area that I have other people that have done the same thing, because you can hear their names too, and it’s like, they’re from Illinois too, and I know some of them, so it’s cool.”

Diduch will be joined by her high school teammates Markel Baker, and Jacob Redington, as well Boylan’s Netavia Wickson and Hononegah’s Angelina and Rose Cassioppi. You can view the entire Illinois roster here. Nationals runs from July 15-22.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.