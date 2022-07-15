The Bricks Venue Center one of several projects to revitalize downtown Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The heart of the village could get busier as the community celebrates the opening of a nearly 6,500-square-foot event space developed by The Bricks, a privately-owned commercial space in downtown Cherry Valley.

The Schroeder’s established The Bricks in 2021 designed as a multi-purpose venue designed to host several events, including weddings, company gatherings, monthly markets and more. The space has seating for almost 350 people and features several refurbished chandeliers and wood materials from the original building.

Thursday evening, the community celebrates the opening of a new venue center, part of a more than $3 million project.

“I’m so excited that we’re bringing back this new life into downtown Cherry Valley,” says The Bricks Venue Center Event Coordinator Veronica Schroeder. “It’s always been a nice neighborhood to walk around and I love to see these shops and these people come out and do what they love and they’re bringing their passion to here as well.”

The 6,500 square-foot space hosts more than 30 local businesses for its monthly Cherry Valley Market. One of those businesses is Savvy Event Co., created during the pandemic to help guests take the stress out of party planning.

“I think what makes us different is our ideas. We take the time to get to know our clients and those small details make the difference. So that those small details are what the parties stand out,” says Owner Savannah Fletcher.

Now, this party planning company will move into one of The Brick’s retail spaces later this year and residents can’t wait to celebrate.

“Everyone’s been knocking on the window, peeping in the window asking questions and they are eager to support it and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it,” says Fletcher.

“We just want to give back to our village because we love you know where we come from and we just want to be proud of where we are,” says Schroeder.

Savvy Event Co. is one of four businesses to purchase one of the retail spaces. They plan to open later this fall on the corner of E. State St. and Walnut St.

Village officials say this is one of several private and public projects done or in progress in the downtown area. Claeyssen says this can help several local businesses along with the venue center, including Cattle and Cream and Salmone’s.

“It’s going to generate traffic into the village and you can see that traffic generates sales and other items,” says Village Administrator Jim Claeyssen. “It fills that need with a secondary need where it generates additional revenue into the village and shared value.”

The Bricks also transforms the old screw machine building adjacent to the venue center into a retail/office space and a restaurant with an outdoor patio and rooftop bar that overlooks the baseball field across the street.

Additional projects include the village working with a private company to move all of the utilities underground and turning space between The Bricks and other local businesses into a walkway to make some parking lots more convenient for residents to get to.

Claeyssen says Cattle and Cream also plan to open a sweet shop around the corner from their store.

