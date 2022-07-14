Third straight gorgeous day ahead Thursday, though changes to follow soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When taking a look back at the Stateline’s weather Wednesday, it was about as close to a carbon copy of Tuesday as you could imagine. Temperatures were nearly identical to those seen Tuesday, humidity levels were nearly identical, and there was a pleasant breeze from start to finish.

Officially, the high temperature of 83° in Rockford checks in one degree shy of Tuesday’s 84° reading. More interestingly, though, is that it’s the 12th time in July’s first 13 days to register a high of 80° or above. In fact, all 12 of those days saw highs reach at least 82°, and all signs point to that streak extending for another ten days, if not longer!

Wednesday's high temperatures were essentially a carbon copy of those seen Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

12 of July's first 13 days have seen highs in the 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll rinse and repeat once again Thursday, with another healthy dose of sunshine on tap, to go along with seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Similar to Wednesday, just a scattering of fair weather cumulus clouds will be present from time to time.

Sunshine and scattered clouds are on tap Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Changes commence Thursday night, first with an increase in clouds during the evening, and eventually, rain is to follow, but not until after we reach the midnight hour.

Thicker cloud cover arrives Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain becomes more likely in the predawn hours of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will then grow in coverage and intensity as the sun comes up Friday, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t even be ruled out from mid-morning on. At this point, though, severe weather is not anticipated.

Showers will be ramping up Friday morning, with a few thunderstorms a possibility. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current model projections suggest rain should shut off around or shortly after the noon hour, and some mixed sunshine can’t even be ruled out later in the day. Both temperatures and humidity will creep up as a result, with highs expected to reach the middle 80s before the day’s done.

Rain will likely be on the way out by Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s rain is to be the first of potentially several rounds of wet weather we see in the coming days. Elevated temperatures and humidity levels will prime the atmosphere for scattered thunderstorm development both Saturday and Sunday, though it should be noted that neither day’s to be an all-day washout. If showers and storms were to occur, they’d do so in clusters lasting no more than an hour or two at a time. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should top out around 90°, give or take. More intense heat arrives starting Monday, when storm chances exit the forecast for quite some time.

The pattern does turn a bit more active at the end of the week, and continuing through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.