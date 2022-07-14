Ten years since ‘Baby Noah’ discovered at recycling plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks a tough decade for a community trying to come to sense with the death of an innocent child, who’d be turning ten this year, with few if any answers.

“Every once in awhile, there is a teddy bear, or something there,” said Former Winnebago County Coroner Sue Fiduccia. “We don’t know if it’s mom or not, we don’t know who it is.”

Fiduccia was the coroner for Winnebago County that day back in 2012, when a newborn was found dead on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center. An infant, who spent the last moments of a life cut way too short, surrounded by garbage.

“I said Matt, we cannot keep calling this baby just a baby, we need to name it,” said Fiduccia. “I said to Matt, it’s your case, you name this baby, and he came up with baby Noah. He was then identified as a real person, not just a piece of trash.”

That bone chilling discovery, Fiduccia says will sit with her and investigators for the rest of their lives. But also, sit with the community who she says poured their hearts out to Baby Noah.

“They’d bring in clothes, blankets, or a teddy bear or whatever, and the officer naturally had tears in his eyes,” said Fiduccia. “All of that went into the casket with Baby Noah.”

Wednesday, marks ten years without answers in his case, with no leads as to who Noah’s parents are or why his life was thrown away days, or even hours after it started.

“We went through piles and piles of documents in the garbage trying to track where the baby may have been placed,” said Former Winnebago County Dominic Iasparro. “It would be very rare that just the mother of the child knows about this, so if anyone knows anything come forward, you can do it anonymously.”

Iasparro adds the recycling center where Noah was found has trucks coming in from multiple counties and companies, making it difficult to trace back where he came from.

While investigators still seek justice, Fidducia and Iasparro are glad that by naming Noah, it brought at least some sense of dignity that his life deserved.

“This is a case that lives with everybody that was involved in it,” said Iasparro. “You never forget, I mean to see a newborn infant thrown in with the garbage like that, it’s unspeakable.”

“Noah didn’t do anything wrong, he was just born and it wasn’t his fault,” said Fidducia. “But he’s okay, he’s with God now.”

