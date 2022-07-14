Advertisement

Silver alert issued for missing Arkansas couple on way to Rockford area

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOXIE, Ark. (WIFR) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP and our sister station KAIT, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE. Police confirmed to 23 News that they were reportedly heading to the Rockford area to visit relatives.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525 or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6000.

