Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates ten years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Rockford’s coveted holiday tradition will celebrate its tenth birthday this year. This also comes as the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says Illinois Bank & Trust extended its presenting sponsorship of Stroll on State for three more years.

Stroll on State this year will take place on Saturday, November 26.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with RACVB to bring Stroll on State to life,” said Jeff Hultman, CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust. “This event has become a valued tradition for families in the region, and we love being a part of making it happen.”

As usual, Stroll on State will feature a parade, multiple tree lighting ceremonies, fireworks, free ice skating and so much more.

“Stroll on State exemplifies what we can do when we come together as a community. From the sponsors to the volunteers to the attendees, this event wouldn’t be possible without everyone contributing to the holiday magic in making it happen. We are grateful to everyone who makes Stroll possible, including our important and ongoing partnership with Illinois Bank & Trust. We couldn’t do it without them,” said John Groh, RACVB President/CEO.

