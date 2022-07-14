Rockford looks to expand housing opportunities through $18 million Cedar Street Project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford plans to build up two buildings on Cedar Street , 502 and 642, which have sat empty for decades.

During the city council on Monday, city leaders voted to expand the city’s Amerock TIF district to include this project, which will put two new apartment complexes on Cedar Street. Plans include 60 loft apartments, as well as retail stores on the bottom floor.

Rockford’s Director of Community and Economic Development Karl Franzen says housing demand is rising fast, and the city must keep up with that need. He thinks once the city expands its housing, chances for more retail and amenities will follow

“By increasing rooftops, retail and commercial often follows that. And so by increasing the number of rooftops you have increased private demand for bringing whatever store or whatever service to fill the market need within a certain area,” he told 23 News.

The project follows a wave of makeovers to buildings in downtown Rockford, the insides are updated, while the historic bones of the buildings remain intact.

Rockford leaders tell 23 News that they hope to break ground on the project by early 2023.

