Advertisement

Rockford looks to expand housing opportunities through $18 million Cedar Street Project

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford plans to build up two buildings on Cedar Street , 502 and 642, which have sat empty for decades.

During the city council on Monday, city leaders voted to expand the city’s Amerock TIF district to include this project, which will put two new apartment complexes on Cedar Street. Plans include 60 loft apartments, as well as retail stores on the bottom floor.

Rockford’s Director of Community and Economic Development Karl Franzen says housing demand is rising fast, and the city must keep up with that need. He thinks once the city expands its housing, chances for more retail and amenities will follow

“By increasing rooftops, retail and commercial often follows that. And so by increasing the number of rooftops you have increased private demand for bringing whatever store or whatever service to fill the market need within a certain area,” he told 23 News.

The project follows a wave of makeovers to buildings in downtown Rockford, the insides are updated, while the historic bones of the buildings remain intact.

Rockford leaders tell 23 News that they hope to break ground on the project by early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Pecatonica PD Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy arrested, faces several criminal charges
Hours long standoff underway as Rockford police negotiate with a barricaded suspect
Attempted murder suspect found dead after police standoff
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
VIDEO: Standoff underway, shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence
Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a...
Chief Redd: ‘We’ve evacuated the neighborhood and are in negotiations with the suspect’
John P. Ennenga pictured above
Polo man sentenced to 4 years for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Latest News

Fentanyl has become a huge killer and many use it when creating drugs
Warning: Pills laced with fentanyl
The buildings lie in an area where the Rockford railroads used to boom
Rockford looks to expand housing opportunities through $18 million Cedar Street Project
Matthew Milby back in court.
Dixon High School shooter pleads guilty in court
Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates ten years