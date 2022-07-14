Rockford to host teens from sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming in early August, more than a dozen teens will travel to Rockford from Brovary, Ukraine.

All are traveling with their mothers, while their fathers continue to serve in the military in an army combat zone in Ukraine. The teenagers and their mothers were all in Brovary during the Russian invasion earlier this year.

The group will stay in the dorms at Rockford Christan Schools and will spend 11 days here visiting multiple attractions. This is being organized by the city of Rockford, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau along with the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

A press release sent by the city says this comes after Rockford officials asked the mayor’s office in Brovary if there were any more ways Rockford could offer assistance. The office responded with this idea saying it will be a “way of providing a brief reprieve from the chaotic and stressful environment the students and parents have been living in since late February.”

“Our Rockford residents really came through to support the Brovary Relief Fund,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “Now I’m hoping our businesses, venues and restaurants will step up and offer to host the group for an activity or a meal throughout their stay.”

Needs include:

Transportation between Rockford and O’Hare

Transportation to/from activities in the Rockford area

Restaurants to provide meals

Attractions to host the group for a half or full day

Welcome basket donations

Those interested in helping the group can call 779-500-0804 or email brovary@rockriverymca.org.

“Our goal is to give these students the opportunity to take a break from the tremendous amount of stress they’ve already faced this year and allow them to have new, fun experiences,” says Mayor McNamara.

Monetary donations to support their visit can also be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. To donate, please visit www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com to give securely online.

The relationship between the City of Rockford and Brovary began in 1995 when a soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford and suggested a sister city arrangement with Brovary, a Kyiv suburb of 85,900. As a gift to Brovary, a Rockford group traveled to build the first of two playgrounds for Brovary’s children.

They did not use wood, because of the risk that it might be stripped to heat homes during the harsh winters. These two projects were the beginning of “Kids Around the World”, a Rockford organization that builds playgrounds for children in poverty-stricken and war-torn foreign cities.

To date, the Brovary Relief Fund has raised $213,863 and provided 8.5 pallets of medicine and 270,864 meals to our Sister City.

