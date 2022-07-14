Advertisement

Pecatonica PD: Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy faces criminal charges, on administrative leave

Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy of the Pecatonica Police Department faces multiple criminal charges,...
Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy of the Pecatonica Police Department faces multiple criminal charges, confirmed acting Police Chief Mike Mund.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pecatonica Police Department confirms to 23 News that Pecatonica Police Sergeant Jeffrey Stacy is now on administrative leave as he faces multiple criminal charges.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by 23 News from the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial District, Stacy faces the following seven charges:

  • Two counts of Intimidation
  • Two counts of Official Misconduct/Forbidden Act
  • Two counts of Disorderly Conduct
  • One count of Electronic Harassment/Obscene Proposal

In the criminal complaint, one of the charges alleges that Jeffrey Stacy sent sexual images of himself to multiple women. It says he allegedly approached one of the women in his squad car and told her not to tell anyone about the images.

Back in January 2020, Stacy was promoted to Sergeant during a village board meeting.

On January 21, 2020 Officer Jeff Stacy was promoted to Sergeant during the Village Board Meeting. Please join us in Congratulating Sergeant Stacy.

Posted by Pecatonica Village Hall on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

