Pecatonica PD: Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy faces criminal charges, on administrative leave

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pecatonica Police Department confirms to 23 News that Pecatonica Police Sergeant Jeffrey Stacy is now on administrative leave as he faces multiple criminal charges.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by 23 News from the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial District, Stacy faces the following seven charges:

Two counts of Intimidation

Two counts of Official Misconduct/Forbidden Act

Two counts of Disorderly Conduct

One count of Electronic Harassment/Obscene Proposal

In the criminal complaint, one of the charges alleges that Jeffrey Stacy sent sexual images of himself to multiple women. It says he allegedly approached one of the women in his squad car and told her not to tell anyone about the images.

Back in January 2020, Stacy was promoted to Sergeant during a village board meeting.

This is a developing story.

