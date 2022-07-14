Advertisement

Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HOXIE, Ark. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Loves Park Deputy Chief Shane Lynch confirmed with 23 News that family of Harold and Bonnie Hayes informed detectives Friday morning that the two were found safe in Corning, IA.

Deputy Chief Lynch said no other information has been shared with the Loves Park Police Department since the couple never made it to Illinois.

The trip from Hoxie, Ark. where the couple resides to Corning, IA is about 500 miles.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP and our sister station KAIT, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE. Police confirmed to 23 News that they were reportedly heading to the Rockford area to visit relatives.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525 or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6000.

