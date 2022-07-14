Love’s Travel Stop opens new location in Monroe Center

MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WIFR) - The new Love’s Travel Stop is located off I-39 at Exit 111 at 16991 East Illinois Route 72 and will come with 70 new truck parking spaces.

The new location will also bring 55 jobs to Ogle County, Love’s officials say.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travel more convenient,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Love’s in Monroe Center is the company’s 32nd location in Illinois, and our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location will be open 24/7 and offers several amenities that include:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (opening July 18).

70 truck parking spaces.

64 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Stillman Valley High School.

