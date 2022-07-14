Advertisement

Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrants ages 42 and up

Published: Jul. 14, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over.

The program was launched in March initially for qualified people ages 55 to 64. Now, those 42 and up are included as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in May.

Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022.

“From day one of my administration, equity has been—and will always be—our north star,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Everyone, regardless of documentation status, deserves access to holistic healthcare coverage. I am proud to expand the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to include more Illinoisans in need of care. We are leading the nation in health equity—and creating a healthier, happier Illinois in the process.”

Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs. The expansion of the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program builds on the successful Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program that has provided Medicaid-like benefits to qualifying immigrant adults aged 65 and older since December 2020.

Individuals are eligible for coverage through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program if they meet these requirements:

  • They are between the ages of 42 and 64.
  • They are an Illinois resident.
  • They are either an undocumented immigrant or a legal permanent resident of the United States for less than five years.
  • Annual household income is at or below $18,754 for one person or $25,268 for two people. The income limit is equal to the ACA Adult program.
  • Individuals can apply for new benefits at any time using the following methods:
  • Online at www.ABE.illinois.gov
  • By calling the ABE Customer Call Center at 1-800-843-6154
  • By contacting a community service agency for assistance applying in 59 languages
  • By mail using the online paper application, or requesting a paper application through the ABE Customer Call Center.

