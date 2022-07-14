Dylan Sikura returns to Blackhawks organization, signs two-way deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A familiar face is on the way back to the Blackhawks organization. Dylan Sikura has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/$500,000 AHL) with Chicago.

Sikura, 27, was drafted by the Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, spending parts of seasons in Chicago and Rockford from 2018-2020.

This past season, the Ontario native played five games with the Colorado Avalanche, recording an assist. He spent the majority of the season with the Colorado Eagles in the minors, posting 33 goals and 40 assists. His 73 points were sixth best in the AHL.

During his previous stint with Chicago, Sikura had a goal and 13 assists in 47 games. In his two seasons with the IceHogs, the winger notched 31 goals and 37 assists for 68 points.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.