Dixon High School shooter pleads guilty in court

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Matthew Milby, the man accused of opening fire inside Dixon High School’s gymnasium during graduation practice pleads guilty in court.

After being deemed unfit for trial in 2018, he was deemed unfit for trial again in 2019.

Milby is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to the school. He’s accused of shooting at gym coach Andrew McKay and school resource officer Mark Dallas. The officer shot back, hitting the teen twice.

Milby plead guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Toward a Police Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School charges. In exchange for his guilty plea, the court dismissed all other charges against him including Attempted Murder.

His sentencing date is set for October 4.

