Beautiful Today, Wet Tomorrow

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calm winds and low humidity today with highs in the low 80′s. Increasing clouds tonight with shower/t-storm potential well after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with some pockets of heavy rain. We could go on to see 1 - 2″ of rain with highs around 80. Shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon/evening with highs in the middle 80′s. Turning hotter next week.

