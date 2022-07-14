Beautiful Today, Wet Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calm winds and low humidity today with highs in the low 80′s. Increasing clouds tonight with shower/t-storm potential well after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with some pockets of heavy rain. We could go on to see 1 - 2″ of rain with highs around 80. Shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon/evening with highs in the middle 80′s. Turning hotter next week.

