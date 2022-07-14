27 Rockford Raptors FC players sign to play college soccer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three years of not holding signing day celebrations, Rockford Raptors FC celebrated the class of 2022 as 27 club players signed to play for colleges next year.

Signings ranged from NCAA Division I to NAIA to NJCAA. Eight boys players will stay close to home and play at RVC in 2022-23. On the girl’s side, 14 players will play at 10 different programs including D1 programs UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.

“It’s actually like so surreal like it feels pretty...different obviously especially with covid I mean you want have ever expected to be able to do this right now but it’s a great feeling to know you put in all this work over the past few years and to finally be able to move to the next level,” UW-Milwaukee signee Breanna Culver said.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve been working and playing soccer my entire life and I mean it just feels awesome to finally have a capitalizing moment,” North Central signee Bradyn Langloss said.

For Raptors Director of Coaching Frank Mateus said the ‘22 class stands out to them as the players have been dealing with covid restrictions since the end of their sophomore school years.

“All of those college players got an extra year, there’s more of them, there are more international (players), there are more transfers, you name it, so what used to be an easy thing for our kids to play because we got a bunch of kids now it becomes difficult but we got 27 kids doing that so we’re pretty happy,” Mateus said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.