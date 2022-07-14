Advertisement

27 Rockford Raptors FC players sign to play college soccer

14 girls and 13 boys will take their talents to the next level
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three years of not holding signing day celebrations, Rockford Raptors FC celebrated the class of 2022 as 27 club players signed to play for colleges next year.

Signings ranged from NCAA Division I to NAIA to NJCAA. Eight boys players will stay close to home and play at RVC in 2022-23. On the girl’s side, 14 players will play at 10 different programs including D1 programs UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.

“It’s actually like so surreal like it feels pretty...different obviously especially with covid I mean you want have ever expected to be able to do this right now but it’s a great feeling to know you put in all this work over the past few years and to finally be able to move to the next level,” UW-Milwaukee signee Breanna Culver said.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve been working and playing soccer my entire life and I mean it just feels awesome to finally have a capitalizing moment,” North Central signee Bradyn Langloss said.

For Raptors Director of Coaching Frank Mateus said the ‘22 class stands out to them as the players have been dealing with covid restrictions since the end of their sophomore school years.

“All of those college players got an extra year, there’s more of them, there are more international (players), there are more transfers, you name it, so what used to be an easy thing for our kids to play because we got a bunch of kids now it becomes difficult but we got 27 kids doing that so we’re pretty happy,” Mateus said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
VIDEO: Standoff underway, shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence
Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a...
Chief Redd: ‘We’ve evacuated the neighborhood and are in negotiations with the suspect’
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
Hours long standoff underway as Rockford police negotiate with a barricaded suspect
Attempted murder suspect found dead after police standoff
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Rivets win back-to-back against the Jackrabbits
Rivets win back-to-back against the Jackrabbits
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Rivets bounce back after a pair of lossess
Rivets bounce back after a pair of lossess
IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach
IceHogs name Anders Sorensen as next head coach