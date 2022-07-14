$100k in updates coming to some area schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many schools in the state will see infrastructure updates with funds coming from the Illinois State Board of Education.

State Senator Steve Stadelman announced the incoming funds saying, “We are providing these schools with the necessary funds for improvements to their facilities that will allow them to better serve students. Improving buildings and investing in projects for our schools ensures we are always looking for ways to facilitate better learning environments for all students.”

A total of $30 million in 2022 School Maintenance Grants was distributed to districts across the state. To be eligible for the grants, applicants were required to match the state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years.

Rockford and Harlem each will receive $50,000 that will be used for infrastructure improvement projects. Other schools in the area receiving funds are:

Rockford Public School District 205 ($50,000)

Harlem Unified District 122 ($50,000)

Belvidere School District 100 ($50,000)

Northern Boone School District 200 ($50,000)

Kinnikinnick School District 131 ($50,000)

Prairie Hill School District 133 ($50,000)

Rockton School District 140 ($50,000)

Hononegah Consolidated High School District 207 ($50,000)

Durand Consolidated School District 322 ($50,000)

Stockton Consolidated Unified School District 206 ($50,000)

Freeport School District 145 ($50,000)

Lena-Winslow Consolidated Unified School District 202 ($50,000)

Genoa-Kingston Consolidated Unified School District 424 ($50,000)

Byron Consolidated Unified School District 226 ($50,000)

Projects made possible thanks to these grants include updates to heating and cooling, improvements to ventilation, increased accessibility throughout buildings and more.

A full list of grantees and awards can be viewed on the ISBE website.

