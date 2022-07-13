Sunny, seasonable stretch to continue Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There just aren’t many July days more perfect than the one the Stateline was treated to Tuesday.

Bright sunshine dominated from start to finish, a nice breeze was blowing all day long, and while temperatures warmed well into the 80s once again, humidity levels ended up being much lower than those witnessed Monday.

Highs in Rockford reached 85° for already the 30th time in 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The 85° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport was the 30th of 85° or more already in 2022. Normally, our area sees 31 such days through the end of July, and we’ve yet to hit the midway point of the month. What’s interesting, though, is that of the 30 days of 85°+ warmth, just five of those occurred during the weekend. Even more surprising is that of our 16 days of 90° temperatures, not a single one has occurred on either a Saturday or Sunday!

It's been a warm summer, there's no doubt about that. Interestingly, though, our weekends have been uncharacteristically cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those who enjoyed Tuesday’s gorgeous weather will be happy to know that at least two days of nearly identical conditions are to follow. Clear skies overnight will allow for prime viewing of our nearly full moon, the largest such moon of the year. The Buck Supermoon, as it’s known, will come within 222,000 miles of earth, the closest it’ll get all year. That promises a lunar display 14% larger than a typical full moon. (Note: the actual full moon doesn’t occur until Wednesday afternoon, so we’re to see a NEARLY full moon overnight.)

A few clouds may encroach upon our airspace around the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Buck Moon, which peaks at 1:38pm Wednesday, will appear 14% larger than a normal full moon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will take us from start to finish Wednesday, with the exception of just a few fair weather clouds from time to time. Temperatures will top out in similar territory to those seen Tuesday, and northerly winds will keep humidity at very comfortable levels once again.

Sunshine will dominate for a second straight day Wednesday, though humidity will remain very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, before sunshine emerges for a third straight day Thursday. Once again, seasonable temperatures are forecast for Thursday with very comfortable humidity once again.

Sunshine will prevail once again on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will be on the increase by Thursday evening, and a stray shower isn’t out of the question overnight, but not until well after midnight.

Clouds will approach the area Thursday night, and a few showers can't be ruled out very late in the night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, the pattern may turn a bit more active, with shower chances returning for each of the following three days. Showers may take up residence for a good chunk of Friday, though an all-day washout is not in the cards, and while the weekend features rain chances both days, these shower/t-storm chances look to be of the more scattered variety.

We'll remain quiet the next two days, though the pattern could turn a bit more active later this week and into the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs continue to point to a rather lengthy spell of hot, humid air next week, with several 90s a very good bet.

