Polo man sentenced to 4 years for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County State’s Attorney, Mike Rock, announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old John P. Ennenga was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

This comes after a February 2022 investigation in which the Polo Police Department looked into the sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual abuse complaints made by a minor female victim and her family.

It was during this investigation that Ennenga was labelled as a suspect, and after a full review, charges were authorized.

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a Class 2 felony that comes with a sentence of 3-7 years in the State’s Department of Corrections, then followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

