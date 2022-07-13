Per Rockford Police: Rockford man charged with attempted first degree murder found deceased after stand-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At Approximately 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday July 12, Rockford Police Department responded to the area of 4th avenue and 12th street for a report of shots fired and a victim lying in the middle of the road.

When law enforcement arrived, they located a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers were told a 31-year-old male, later identified as Michael Willis, allegedly shot the victim and left in a vehicle. However, minutes later, Willis returned and tried to shoot the victim again. He then entered his residence in the 1600 block of 4th avenue, where the stand-off with Police took place.

Over the course of the day, Rockford Police Officers, Crisis Co-Response Team, Rockford Police negotiators, SWAT, and RPD detectives tried to make contact with Willis, making limited contact with him throughout the afternoon. After an extended period of no communication, SWAT entered the residence and located Willis deceased from what seemed like a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The following charges for Willis prior to his death are listed below:

-Attempted First Degree Murder

-Aggravated Battery with a firearm

-Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

The 48-year-old victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

